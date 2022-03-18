Rishi Sunak to praise 'might' of UK Treasury and laud levelling up at Scottish Tory conference

The Chancellor, who is set to speak to Scottish Conservative party members via video link, is expected to extoll the virtues of the UK Government’s “levelling up” programme.

He will also speak of the “might” of the UK Treasury and how it helped protect jobs and support “every citizen” in the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will address the Scottish Tory conference via video link today.

Mr Sunak is expected to say: “Two years ago, we faced the greatest challenge of many of our lifetimes and in response we pulled together resources as one United Kingdom to get through it.

"Together we protected over one million Scottish jobs, provided loans and grants to almost 100,000 Scottish businesses, and delivered £14.5 billion in additional funding for Scotland’s public services.

"When our country needed it most, the might of the UK Treasury was placed at the disposal of every citizen, wherever they lived.

"Our actions paid off. Not only are we now one of the most open societies in Europe, but also the fastest growing economy in the G7.”

The Chancellor will come to the Tory conference under pressure from opposition parties to tackle the growing cost-of-living crisis hitting families across the UK.

He is set to address the House of Commons with his Spring Budget Statement on Wednesday.

Reports suggest he is unlikely to U-turn on the decision to raise national insurance contributions by 1.25 percentage points, despite opposition demands.

He will tell Scottish Tory members that Covid-19 recovery must mean “we cannot go back to the failed economic model of the past with low productivity and inequality across our country”, adding: "We must chart a new course, together, one that delivers greater opportunity in every region and every community.

"That is why this UK Government is committed to levelling up and we are already taking action.

"The UK Government has a plan to deliver opportunity and growth in every part of our country and it is a plan that we want Scotland to share in, to drive, to lead.

"After all we’ve been through, let’s build that brighter, more prosperous future for the whole of the United Kingdom, together.”

