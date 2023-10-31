The chief executive of Tesla is expected to attend the Bletchley Park summit this week.

Rishi Sunak is set to be interviewed by Elon Musk live on social media this week after hosting an artificial intelligence (AI) summit.

The Prime Minister announced he would appear “in conversation” in a livestream chat with Mr Musk on his X social media site after the summit at Bletchley Park closes on Thursday.

Known as the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, Mr Musk is also the co-founder of OpenAI, the company behind the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Sunak said: “In conversation with (Elon Musk). After the AI Safety Summit. Thursday night on X.”

The tech billionaire is also expected to attend the summit, which will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at Bletchley Park.

World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, are not attending, with Downing Street denying the Prime Minister’s global gathering is being snubbed by world leaders.

With days to go until the event, Mr Sunak’s spokesman could not provide an updated guest list to reporters on Monday.

The White House has confirmed US vice-president Kamala Harris will attend the summit rather than Mr Biden, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are also believed to be unlikely to show up.

Asked whether Mr Sunak feels he is being snubbed by international counterparts, his spokesperson said: “No, not at all."