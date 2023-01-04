Rishi Sunak is set to announce plans for every pupil in England to study maths until the age of 18.

The Prime Minister says this will bring the nation up to speed with other major countries, and the "single most important reason" he entered politics was "to give every child the highest possible standard of education".

Downing Street officials say it will be “the first time he has spoken about his priorities in an in-depth way”, with a focus on education.

The obvious issue for the Prime Minister is this is not the most important issue facing the country right now, and akin to vowing to blow out a candle while your house is on fire.

Rishi Sunak will use his speech to outline plans to reform education.

This week doctors claimed problems accessing NHS urgent and emergency services could be causing as many as 500 avoidable deaths a week, while patients are being told not to visit A&E if they can avoid it.

Some patients are waiting 11 hours for an ambulance – something entirely unrelated to strikes from a workforce feeling overworked and underpaid.

Despite this, as recently as this week Mr Sunak was insisting the NHS was not in crisis, but simply experiencing a “challenging winter”.

Having barely appeared in public for the past few months, this speech represents a reintroduction for Mr Sunak, and a chance for him to change the narrative.

In avoiding issues like the NHS and strikes where there are no right answers, he can stress the “compassionate Conservatism” he advocated during his unsuccessful leadership bid.

Tory MPs are worried, with all polling showing not just a wipe-out in Scotland, but a bloodbath south of the border.

The Prime Minister needs to offer something positive to his party to be able to promise on the doorsteps, and better opportunity and education for all children meets that requirement.

That is comes at a time when Mr Sunak has scrapped plans by his predecessor to extend child support is less useful, but the promise of improved standards is what will garner attention.

That’s not to say there aren’t issues. Teaching unions say the idea would be hampered by a shortage of maths teachers.