Rishi Sunak: SNP demands chancellor publishes tax returns

The SNP's Westminster deputy leader, Kirsten Oswald, said that Mr Sunak’s position as chancellor was “increasingly untenable” as questions still remained over his tax payments.

His spokesman has previously said that he has paid taxes “where required” over the period.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes as Mr Sunak called for a Whitehall inquiry to find out who leaked details about his wife's tax arrangements. Akshata Murty announced on Friday that she would pay UK taxes on her worldwide income after the disclosure she was “non-domiciled” in the UK for tax purpose sparked a political storm.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

It emerged last week that Mr Sunak held a US green card until October 2021 - despite becoming Chancellor a year earlier in February 2020.

Ms Oswald said: "Rishi Sunak's response to revelations that he held a US green card for a significant period of time when he was an MP and Chancellor raises more questions than answers. It is now vital for transparency and trust that the Chancellor publishes his tax returns over the period he held a US Green Card since he has been an MP to set out whether or not he avoided paying more tax in the UK.

"It is staggering that Mr Sunak is hammering ordinary families across the UK with tax hikes, refusing to tackle the Tory cost-of-living crisis, and gifting bankers with a £4 billion tax cut, all the while his billionaire family are saving millions through a tax loophole and he has been found to have held a US green card - with all the tax implications that come with that. Crucially, we need to know whether Mr Sunak failed to pay UK tax while serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer."

She added: “His spokesperson has said tax was paid ‘where required’ for the duration he held his Green Card. Does that mean he paid US but no UK tax for a period while living in Downing Street and setting tax for all other UK citizens? If so, it is an astonishing admission and makes his position as Chancellor increasingly untenable."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.