On Friday night the former chancellor's supporters said he had amassed the necessary numbers to reach the threshold, way ahead of the deadline. Boris Johnson was lagging behind, as was Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt who became the first to confirm her candidacy to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

But Mr Johnson has told allies he is "up for it" and was flying back overnight from his holiday in the Dominican Republic to enter the race and attempt an extraordinary comeback.

Sky News photographed the ex-PM and his wife Carrie Johnson on an overnight British Airways flight back from the Dominican Republic with their children and said the MP received "one or two boos" as he boarded.

There is speculation among backers of the old Downing Street neighbours that they could strike a deal to stand together, but this would need them both to bury a lot of rancour.

Mr Sunak, who came second against Ms Truss in the last race six weeks ago, has around 82 public declarations, far ahead Mr Johnson's 48, while Ms Mordaunt struggles on 18.

But a source in the former chancellor's camp told the PA news agency he had won the backing of 100 colleagues to make it to the next stage.

Tory MPs will vote on Monday, and two candidates will be put forward to the Tory membership unless one pulls out, with a result being announced on Friday.

Rishi Sunak outside his home in London on Saturday morning. He is believed to have become the first Conservative leadership candidate to secure the backing of 100 MPs, shoring up sufficient support to be on the ballot for Monday's vote. Beresford Hodge/PA Wire

Mr Johnson won the support of six Cabinet ministers: Ben Wallace, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke, Chris Heaton-Harris, Alok Sharma and Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Mr Rees-Mogg said Tory party members should decide who is the next leader rather than MPs, telling the Daily Telegraph's Chopper's Politics podcast that returning Mr Johnson to No 10 would calm the stock markets.

The Business Secretary said Mr Johnson's reinstalment would provide financial stability because it would mean the general election would not need to be held until late 2024.

Mr Rees-Mogg added: "I'm always in favour of the members deciding the leadership - I think that's the right place for it to go. And I think the 1922 Committee and the Board of the Tory Party have done really well to get it to a position where that can be done swiftly. I'm in favour of it going to the membership."

He went on to say that it was "an error" for Tory MPs to dump Mr Johnson, adding: "Boris Johnson's attraction is that he is a big, charismatic political figure who is able to get things done and who is able to connect with voters in a way that no other politician of this era can."