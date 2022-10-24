At 42, he is a year younger than existing record-holder, David Cameron, who was 43 when he became PM in 2010.

Tony Blair was also 43 when he became prime minister in 1997, but was a few months older than Mr Cameron at the time both won power.

Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss is 47.

Rishi Sunak speaks to the audience during a Conservative Friends of India event in August. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only two other PMs since 1900 have taken office below the age of 50 – John Major (47 in 1990) and Harold Wilson (48 in 1964).

However, Mr Sunak would not be the youngest PM ever to hold the office in this country.

As his name suggests, William Pitt the Younger was famous for his youthfulness and was just 24 when he first became prime minister in 1783.

But Mr Sunak would make history in terms of ethnicity, being the first non-white prime minister of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad