Rishi Sunak has hired journalist James Forsyth as his new political secretary, Downing Street has confirmed.

Mr Forsyth is the political editor of the conservative magazine The Spectator and a columnist for The Times.

He is also an old friend of the Prime Minister’s with the pair both attending the top private school Winchester College and are godparents to each other’s children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sunak was reportedly best man at Mr Forsyth’s wedding to Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson’s former press secretary who resigned over the partygate scandal after footage emerged of her joking about lockdown-busting parties at a press conference rehearsal.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaving 10 Downing Street, London, to appear for the first time in front of the Commons Liaison Committee of select committee chairs, in the House of Commons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Forsyth will advise Mr Sunak and act as a link between the Prime Minister, the policy unit and the Tory party.

The appointment is a political one with no cost to taxpayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad