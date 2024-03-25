Blackpool South MP Scott Benton, who lost the Conservative whip after being embroiled in a lobbying scandal, has announced he will quit Parliament rather than wait for the outcome of a recall petition.

Mr Benton was filmed by The Times offering to lobby ministers and table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was last month suspended from the House of Commons for 35 days after he was found to have breached Commons rules.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to BAE Systems, Submarines Academy for Skills and Knowledg in Barrow-in-Furness, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A recall petition opened against him earlier this month, which, if signed by 10 per cent of voters in Blackpool South, would have triggered a by-election.

Mr Benton was stripped of the Tory whip after the allegations surfaced and has been sitting as an independent.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Monday, Mr Benton said: “It’s been the honour of a lifetime to represent our wonderful community in Parliament over the last four years.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have written to the Chancellor this morning to tender my resignation as your MP.

“I’d like to thank the hundreds of residents who have sent supportive messages, cards and letters over the last few months and who have urged me to continue and fight the next election.

“The support that so many local people have given to me has made it all worthwhile.

“A Labour government would be catastrophic for our country.