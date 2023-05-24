Rishi Sunak criticises Suella Braverman over speeding offence but refuses to order investigation

The Prime Minister, who consulted his ethics adviser over the case, did not order a formal investigation and said his decision is “these matters do not amount to a breach of the ministerial code”.
Mrs Braverman had been accused of breaching the code by asking taxpayer-funded civil servants to help after she was caught speeding, with opposition parties demanding an investigation.
In a letter to Mrs Braverman, he said: “As you have recognised, a better course of action could have been taken to avoid giving rise to the perception of impropriety.”
Replying, the Home Secretary said: “I sought to explore whether bespoke arrangements were possible, given my personal circumstances as a security-protected minister.
“I recognise how some people have construed this as me seeking to avoid sanction – at no point was that the intention or outcome.
“Nonetheless, given the fundamental importance of integrity in public life, I deeply regret that my actions may have given rise to that perception, and I apologise for the distraction this has caused.”
She later accepted a fine and penalty points on her driving licence for the speeding offence.