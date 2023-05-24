All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris

Rishi Sunak criticises Suella Braverman over speeding offence but refuses to order investigation

Rishi Sunak has criticised Suella Braverman’s handling of her speeding offence but refused to order an investigation.
By Alexander Brown
Published 24th May 2023, 10:55 BST
 Comment
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been spared an investigation as to whether she broke the ministerial code.Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been spared an investigation as to whether she broke the ministerial code.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been spared an investigation as to whether she broke the ministerial code.

The Prime Minister, who consulted his ethics adviser over the case, did not order a formal investigation and said his decision is “these matters do not amount to a breach of the ministerial code”.

Mrs Braverman had been accused of breaching the code by asking taxpayer-funded civil servants to help after she was caught speeding, with opposition parties demanding an investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a letter to Mrs Braverman, he said: “As you have recognised, a better course of action could have been taken to avoid giving rise to the perception of impropriety.”

Replying, the Home Secretary said: “I sought to explore whether bespoke arrangements were possible, given my personal circumstances as a security-protected minister.

“I recognise how some people have construed this as me seeking to avoid sanction – at no point was that the intention or outcome.

“Nonetheless, given the fundamental importance of integrity in public life, I deeply regret that my actions may have given rise to that perception, and I apologise for the distraction this has caused.”

She later accepted a fine and penalty points on her driving licence for the speeding offence.

Related topics:Suella BravermanPrime MinisterRishi Sunak
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.