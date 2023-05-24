Rishi Sunak criticises Suella Braverman over speeding offence but refuses to order investigation

Rishi Sunak has criticised Suella Braverman’s handling of her speeding offence but refused to order an investigation.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been spared an investigation as to whether she broke the ministerial code.

The Prime Minister, who consulted his ethics adviser over the case, did not order a formal investigation and said his decision is “these matters do not amount to a breach of the ministerial code”.

Mrs Braverman had been accused of breaching the code by asking taxpayer-funded civil servants to help after she was caught speeding, with opposition parties demanding an investigation.

In a letter to Mrs Braverman, he said: “As you have recognised, a better course of action could have been taken to avoid giving rise to the perception of impropriety.”

Replying, the Home Secretary said: “I sought to explore whether bespoke arrangements were possible, given my personal circumstances as a security-protected minister.

“I recognise how some people have construed this as me seeking to avoid sanction – at no point was that the intention or outcome.

“Nonetheless, given the fundamental importance of integrity in public life, I deeply regret that my actions may have given rise to that perception, and I apologise for the distraction this has caused.”