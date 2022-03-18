Rishi Sunak criticised for 'insulting' two-minute speech to Scottish Conservative conference

The SNP said the Chancellor’s short address “perfectly demonstrates Westminster Tory disdain for the people of Scotland”.

Mr Sunak hailed the UK Government’s levelling up agenda in a pre-recorded message to the Scottish Tory gathering in Aberdeen.

He said: “The UK Government has a plan to deliver opportunity and growth in every part of our country.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak

“And it is a plan that we want Scotland to share in, to drive, to lead.

“After all we have been through, let’s build that brighter, more prosperous future for the whole of the United Kingdom together.”

In a speech that was just 320 words long, the Chancellor pointed to funding including £52 million for the delivery of two Scottish freeports.

He also highlighted action taken during the Covid crisis, adding: “When our country needed it most, the might of the UK Treasury was placed at the disposal of every citizen, wherever they lived.”

SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: "In the middle of a crushing cost of living crisis the man who holds the purse strings thinks it's appropriate to devote just two minutes of his time to his own Scottish party conference.

"In a speech stuffed with shameless self-praise, Sunak provided not a single word of comfort or hope to thousands of hard-pressed Scottish families facing increasing financial uncertainty.