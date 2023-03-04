Rishi Sunak could block Sue Gray appointment for two years until after UK general election, Downing Street says

Rishi Sunak could block Sue Gray’s controversial appointment by Sir Keir Starmer for longer than is recommended by the sleaze watchdog, Downing Street has said, amid Conservative demands for her new role to be delayed until after the next election.

The Partygate inquisitor’s proposed move to take up a role of chief of staff to the Labour leader has sparked anger among Tory allies of Boris Johnson, who have suggested it was evidence of a “coup” to oust the former prime minister last year.

One MP said allies of Mr Sunak were also encouraging colleagues to question the appointment as a way of criticising Labour.

But the claims of a plot have been dismissed as “ludicrous” by shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell, who said the “impartial” Ms Gray would take up the role in Labour following the “normal procedures” for departing civil servants.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray who has quit the Cabinet Office and is reportedly set to take up a role as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Tories are demanding Ms Gray’s job move is blocked for the maximum of two years, which would mean she would take up her new role after the next election.

Bur reports suggest the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), which vets job moves by ministers and senior civil servants, will recommend a shorter stint of gardening leave despite concerns that she could hand sensitive privileged information to Labour.

A senior UK Government source said Mr Sunak cannot “unilaterally block” Ms Gray taking up another job, but said he could act once Acoba rules on the job move.

“Acoba has to look into it and provide advice to him upon which he then can act,” they said.

Mr Sunak cannot block the appointment entirely, but could ultimately rule for a longer waiting period than recommended by Acoba, the Prime Minister’s deputy official spokesman said.

“He will receive advice and recommendations, but he’s the ultimate decision maker on it, yes.”