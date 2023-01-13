Rishi Sunak has said he is "concerned" about the impact of Holyrood's gender recognition laws across the UK.

The Prime Minister declined to say whether Westminster could block the legislation, saying the Government is taking advice on the issue "as is completely standard practice".

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland: "Obviously this is a very sensitive area and I know there were very robust debates and exchanges on it as the Bill was passing in in Scotland. What I'm concerned about is the impact of the Bill across the United Kingdom. As is entirely standard, the UK Government would take advice on that.

"There may be impacts across the UK that we need to be aware of and understand the impact of them, and that's what we're doing, and once the Government has received final advice it will set out next steps."

Mr Sunak added that he wants to "work constructively" with the Scottish Government, as he continues his trip to Scotland.

He said: "My view is, of course, Nicola Sturgeon and I are not going to agree on everything.

"What I want to do as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is work constructively with the Scottish Government to make a difference to people in Scotland.

"We've got lots of challenges that we all face collectively around the UK and where we can work together and make a difference, we should."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, with Michael Gove also present.

He said the announcement of two green freeports in Scotland was a "great example" of this.

He said freeports had created hundreds of thousands of jobs around the world.

Ms Sturgeon said there was "no indication" from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that there would be any additional funding to avert strike action within the NHS.

She told Good Morning Scotland: "No indication from the Prime Minister of new money, but hopefully we will see strong investment in the NHS.