Ripping up Northern Ireland Protocol 'could undermine peace process'

Boris Johnson

Simon Coveney said the "deeply harmful" move would send a message that the UK Government "will set aside international law" when it suits it.

Boris Johnson is due to travel to Belfast for crisis talks on Monday amid continuing political deadlock over the protocol.

EU leaders have warned of retaliatory measures if the UK acts unilaterally to suspend or change the agreement, which governs post-Brexit trading arrangements, in the face of Unionist opposition.

Mr Coveney insisted the EU did not want a trade war at a time of heightened tensions, but said there would be a “consequence” if the UK abandoned its obligations.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “What I see at the moment is a British Government making statements and briefing against the EU, and creating a lot of tension in my country, your closest neighbour, and also potentially being on the verge of making a decision that could fundamentally undermine the functioning of the institutions of the peace process in Northern Ireland.

“Let’s not forget, this is not only about unionism, of course it needs to be partly about unionism, but a majority of people in Northern Ireland voted against Brexit and would vote against Brexit again in the morning if it was put to them.

“A majority of people in Northern Ireland are in favour of the protocol because they see that it does a reasonable job to manage the disruption of Brexit in the Irish circumstances.

“There is a minority, a large minority within unionism, who are unhappy with the protocol.

“There are solutions that we can put in place that can ease that concern and that’s what we need to focus on doing together, as opposed to the British Government acting on its own, illegally in a way that doesn’t reflect majority opinion in Northern Ireland and perhaps, most importantly, sends a message to the world that this British Government when it suits them will set aside international law.

“What’s happening at the moment has forced Ireland into taking a much more strident position and responding honestly to the unhelpful briefings that we’re getting from very, very senior levels within the British Government this week, which seems to be laying the groundwork for a decision which, I believe, could be deeply harmful for the relationship between Britain and Ireland, if we don’t see sense in the next few days."

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng argued that under Article 16 of the protocol, the government was entitled to act unilaterally to protect political stability.

He told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “There has been a lot of talk, a lot of threats, about what the EU will or won’t do. That is up to them.

“As far as I am concerned, our primary duty as the British government is to look after political stability in Northern Ireland. If that means relooking at the protocol, we absolutely have to do that.

“I think this talk of a trade war is irresponsible and I think it is completely getting ahead of ourselves.