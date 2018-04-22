Richard Leonard calls for more action by Labour on federalism

Richard Leonard has called on Jeremy Corbyn’s constitution spokesman to pick up the pace of Labour’s campaign for a federal UK.

The Scottish labour leader said Jon Trickett, the shadow cabinet office minister, should “get a move on” with plans for a federal constitutional, including an elected second chamber at Westminster for the UK’s nations and regions.

A ‘people’s constitutional convention’ was promised in the 2017 Labour manifesto, and federalism has been championed by Scottish and UK Labour leaders including Gordon Brown and Kezia Dugdale.

However, the agenda has stalled in the past year and shadow Scottish Secretary Lesley Laird has backed away from the pledge, with Scottish Labour MPs said to be frustrated by the lack of progress.