Reviews into killing of Scots father by freed knife thug

Two separate reviews will take place into Scotland's system of home release for prisoners after the killing of a father-of-three by a knife thug who was "illegally at liberty."

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson told MSPs today that the "home detention curfew" (HDC) regime will be reviewed by the country's prisons inspectorate following the killing of Craig McClelland in Paisley last year.

Read More: Justice in dock as killer left free to stab l young father to death

A separate review will also be carried out into how breaches of the HDC are dealt with, including apprehending offenders, after it emerged that his killer Jamie Wright had breached his home curfew five months before the attack and was unlawfully at large while he carried out that attack. This will be undertaken by the inspectorate of Constabulary.

"The inspectorates will report directly to ministers," a Scottish Government spokeswoman said today.

"And then after that decisions will be taken on further action."

The issue was discussed at the Scottish cabinet this morning where Community safety minister Annabelle Ewing briefed First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the case.

High Court judge Lord Matthews said “questions will be asked” as he sentenced Wright to life yesterday with a minimum of 20 years in jail.

Opposition parties at Holyrood are now demanding answers over the length of time Wright was allowed to remain at liberty, almost six months, during which time he committed the attack. Police Scotland last night confirmed the service was notified that Wright, who had previous convictions for knife crimes, had breached the terms of his home release months beforehand.

Wright carried out the attack on his 31-year-old victim last July, five months after the revocation of his release from prison on “home detention”.