Review of Scottish schools curriculum to be published just before Parliament closes for summer

The report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) into the much-criticised Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) will be made public on June 21, giving MSPs just three days in which to raise any issues as a result of the independent review.

It had been expected to be published in February ahead of the Scottish elections in May, but was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Scottish Government.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in March MSPs were provided with a summary of the report on the condition they were not allowed to cite, quote or make any aspect of it public, leading to widespread accusations from opposition MSPs that it was another example of secrecy from the Scottish Government.

A review of Scotland's schools curriculum will be published on June 21.

The announcement that it would be finally be released was made in a ministerial statement by new education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, who said: “Members will be aware we extended the remit of the OECD’s review to analyse Scotland’s approach to assessment and qualifications, and develop options to enhance our approach.

"This work is ongoing and will be published by the OECD in early autumn. Before then, however, I can confirm today that the OECD will publish its main report on the review of CfE on 21 June 2021. I look forward to discussing their findings with Parliament before summer recess.”

However, Scottish Conservative education spokesman Oliver Mundell said the timing of the report was “shameful”.

"The SNP have had this crucial report on their desk for months and kept it hidden from voters during the election campaign,” he said. “Shamefully, they are waiting until the very last moments of the parliamentary term to release its findings.

“They are running away from scrutiny and ducking accountability for their woeful record in charge of Scotland’s education system over the last 14 years.

"The OECD report should be published immediately so that Parliament has the time to fully scrutinise its contents. A few days is nowhere near enough time to fix the problems the SNP have created.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.