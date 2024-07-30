Revealed: The £100m bill for Scottish Government to save winter fuel payments

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has introduced means-tested winter fuel payments to help make savings

Scotland’s public finance minister is warning £100 million may need to be found to fund winter fuel payments north of the Border.

On Monday Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled she is limiting winter fuel payments to benefit recipients in a bid to plug a £22 billion black hole in public finances.

A means test for winter fuel payments will now be introduced, which will reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the payment by ten million, saving some £1.4 billion this financial year.

However, the winter fuel payment is due to be devolved to Holyrood this year, and on Monday First Minister John Swinney said “tough decisions” would need to be made on spending in Scotland.

Now public finance minister Ivan McKee has warned the Scottish Government will need to find £100m if it is to keep winter fuel payments universal.

“This is the first year this has happened, and there is £180m coming [to Scotland] for that payment,” he told BBC Good Morning Scotland.

“Clearly that is going to be a lot lower now, but how much lower we don’t know. We think at least £100m will come out of that, which will need to come from somewhere else if we want to continue to pay that winter fuel payment, which we absolutely want to do.”

The Scottish Government said means testing winter fuel payments would reduce the funding given to Holyrood, and stressed it was “disappointing” this change was made without consulting Scottish ministers first.

Shortly after his election victory, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer vowed to reset the UK government’s relationship with the Scottish Government.

Mr McKee claimed Scottish ministers were only told about the cuts to winter fuel payments an hour and a half before Ms Reeves made her statement in the House of Commons.

He said: “We were only told 90 minutes beforehand, which is concerning given Labour’s talk about resetting the relationship with Holyrood. That’s clearly not happened.”

He added Ms Reeves “absolutely should have known” she would need to make cuts once she came into office.

Mr McKee said: “Labour should have known about this.

“They’ve either been incompetent in not checking the numbers, which were readily available during the election campaign, or they’ve been very misleading about the process that’s happened here.”

He said “there’s no doubt” this equals austerity, adding: “[The chancellor has] been very clear that there will be more cuts coming on top of what’s already happened with the winter fuel payments, which is very concerning, so it’s absolutely austerity.”

During his interview he also took aim at Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, for his claim that Labour austerity cuts were “mince”, saying he has now been proved wrong.

Mr Murray was also on BBC Good Morning Scotland, who said it was “completely and utterly wrong” to suggest Labour knew cuts would be needed before forming a government.

Asking to respond to Mr McKee’s claims, the Scottish secretary said: “He is comparing apples with pears.

“This is a £22bn in year overspend by the previous government that they hid from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which is the independent body which measures these things.

“Ivan McKee has got this completely wrong.

“It has nothing to do with the arguments we had during the election campaign.”

He added: “There’s no wholesale cuts here - there’s no austerity here.”

On the back of this the Scottish Greens are calling for Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to apologise for “misleading Scotland” about his party’s spending plans.

Co-leader Lorna Slater said: “Scottish Labour promised change and an end to Tory cuts and austerity, but that has fallen apart within weeks of them taking office.

“Anas Sarwar couldn’t have been clearer, I was standing on the stage with him during the BBC debate when he said ‘read my lips: no austerity under Labour’.”