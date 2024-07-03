The policy has been criticised by opponents

Just over half of Scots (52 per cent) support Labour's plans to impose VAT on private school fees, a new poll for The Scotsman has found.

The poll by Savanta found just 16 per cent oppose the policy, while 24 per cent have no opinion either way. A further 8 per cent don't know.

Labour has argued the plan to remove the VAT exemption for private schools will pay for more state teachers. However, the Tories have warned it will push thousands of private school pupils into the state sector.

Emma Levin, associate director at Savanta, said: "Labour's plans to impose VAT on private schools are popular across the UK, including in Scotland. Partially this will be simple maths, with only a small minority of people impacted. It looks like Labour's strategy of only outlining a small number of popular and targeted tax rises is working."

Savanta’s poll for The Scotsman asked people for their view without mentioning it was Labour policy.

It found 65 per cent of 2019 SNP voters supported the idea, alongside 57 per cent of Labour voters. Among 2019 Tory voters, 32 per cent backed the proposal, with 34 per cent opposed.

John Swinney, the SNP leader and First Minister, previously said he supported the policy. “I am sympathetic to the points [Labour] bring forward on VAT and private schools,” he said.

Private schools in Scotland were previously stripped of their charitable business rates relief. There are about 2,500 private schools in the UK, with 71 in Scotland, according to the Scottish Council of Independent Schools (SCIS).

Although the impact of adding VAT to private school fees is unknown, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) estimated the tax could cause a 3 per cent to 7 per cent reduction in private school attendance – about 17,000 to 40,000 children.

However, Labour has denied this would lead to an increase in state school class sizes.

The IFS said pupil numbers across England were due to decline by at least 100,000 per year on average up to 2030, due to falling birth rates.

The SCIS previously warned the policy could hit hardest north of the border. It said a “full consultation” was needed, “so that the impact on Scotland can be fully considered”.

A spokesperson for Fettes College in Edinburgh, which former Labour prime minister Tony Blair attended, recently told The Scotsman: “We have worked closely with SCIS on behalf of the whole sector to make the strong case for educational charities to remain VAT-free.

“We share the views of other schools that this is a very regrettable policy and are disappointed with the effect it will have on parents who make many sacrifices and difficult choices to send their children to independent schools.”

Labour has claimed the VAT change could raise an extra £1.7 billion for the Treasury, with £150 million coming to Scotland.