Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf resigns, effective immediately, in unclear social media post

One of Reform UK’s leading figures has resigned from his post as party chairman, effective immediately.

The Scottish-born chairman of Reform UK has resigned, saying in a social media post that working to get the party elected is no longer “a good use of my time”.

The decision by Zia Yusuf is a blow for party leader Nigel Farage, coming on the eve of a key by-election in Scotland.

Reform UK party chairman Zia Yusuf speaks during a press conference in Westminster. | PA

Reform have been tipped to challenge for second place in voting for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse, which closes at 10pm on Thursday.

Mr Yusuf was born in Bellshill in North Lanarkshire, with his parents having both worked in the NHS.

In his post on social media, Mr Yusuf said: “11 months ago I became Chairman of Reform. I’ve worked full time as a volunteer to take the party from 14 to 30%, quadrupled its membership and delivered historic electoral results.

“I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office.”

My Yusuf did not expand further on his reasons for stepping down from the key party position.

The businessman had been a donor for Reform before stepping into the role of chairman in the summer of 2024, immediately after the general election.

His resignation comes after he had suggested it was “dumb” of the party’s newest MP to call for a ban on the burqa.

Sarah Pochin, who recently won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election for Reform, asked Sir Keir Starmer in Parliament on Wednesday: “Given the Prime Minister’s desire to strengthen strategic alignment with our European neighbours, will he in the interests of public safety follow the lead of France, Denmark, Belgium and others and ban the burqa?”

Asked about the question on social media, Mr Yusuf had said: “Nothing to do with me. Had no idea about the question nor that it wasn’t policy. Busy with other stuff.

“I do think it’s dumb for a party to ask the PM if they would do something the party itself wouldn’t do.”

Following Mr Yusuf’s resignation, Reform leader Nigel Farage said he was “genuinely sorry” the chairman had decided to stand down, paying tribute to him as “enormously talented” and “a huge factor in our success” at the local elections.

Mr Farage added: “Politics can be a highly pressured and difficult game and Zia has clearly had enough. He is a loss to us and public life.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage could fit all of his MPs in the back of a cab, yet he can’t stop them fighting among themselves.

“Reform only guarantees more Liz Truss-style chaos. Their £80 billion of unfunded commitments would lead to economic meltdown and put up everyone’s mortgage and bills. They’re just not credible.”

After growing up in Scotland, Mr Yusuf was educated at Hampton School in south-west London before going on to work at Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs after leaving university.