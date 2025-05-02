Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour losing votes to Reform in the local election and by-election will give the SNP renewed confidence the part is heading for another win in Holyrood, pollsters have suggested.

Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin beat Sir Keir Starmer’s candidate Karen Shore by six votes in the Runcorn & Helsby by-election in a result announced on Thursday. Nigel Farage’s party claimed the seat that Labour won with a majority of almost 14,700 less than a year ago.

Nigel Farage (left) and Sarah Pochin of the Reform Party speak to members of the media as a vote recount is conducted during the Runcorn and Helsby by-election. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images | Getty Images

Experts have now claimed the results will send a “shockwave” through British politics and claimed Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar had an uphill battle to become first minister at next year’s Scottish election.

The result in Runcorn came as Reform made gains against both Labour and the Conservatives across England in local votes. Mr Farage described the electoral triumph as a “big moment” taking place in UK politics.

Former Conservative minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns was elected for Reform UK as the first Greater Lincolnshire mayor with a majority of almost 40,000 over her former party.

Discussing the results, Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, told The Scotsman if Labour’s collapse in support was replicated in Scotland, the SNP would win the election.

Professor Sir John Curtice has an important message about how to restore the public's trust in politics and democracy (Picture: Leon Neal) | Getty Images

He said: “Labour support is well down - and if that happens in Scotland, Anas Sarwar will not be FM. Conservatives are still in the doldrums, so turning around Tory fortunes looks difficult, which all means that the SNP's path to retaining power looks much smoother than 12 months ago.”

On Labour’s collapse in the English local elections, Sir John told the BBC: “It is Labour's good fortune that it is defending fewer than 300 seats in the local council elections. Even so, and in contrast to the mayoral outcomes, the party has so far lost over half the seats it was trying to defend, mostly to Reform. Their vote is on average down on a poor performance in 2021 by as much as nine points.”

Pollster Mark Diffley, founder of the Diffley Partnership, said both the SNP and Reform would be delighted with the results.

It comes with both parties set to field candidates at the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election on June 5, being held following the death in March of local MSP and Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie.

Mr Diffley said: “If we take the four big parties in Scotland, the parties who will be most pleased will be Reform in Scotland, because they don’t poll as well as in the rest of the UK. But the level of support down south means they will feel pretty confident ahead of next year, and ahead of making inroads at the Hamilton by-election, which they taking very seriously.

“Another party quite satisfied, though they wouldn’t say it, is the SNP. As our poll yesterday showed, Reform votes are coming primarily from Labour and the Conservatives in terms of how people voted at the general election.

“It does make their task at Hamilton easier, and it does mean that if these polling trends continue, then the SNP will feel more confident about next year’s Holyrood election.”

Mr Diffley was speaking as a new poll showed the SNP comfortably ahead of Scottish Labour in the run-up to next May’s Holyrood election.

The Survation survey, carried out on behalf of Diffley Partnership, found 36 per cent of people were planning to vote for John Swinney’s party on the constituency section of the ballot, with 28 per cent saying they would support the SNP on the regional list section of the vote.

Support for Mr Sarwar’s Scottish Labour was at 22 per cent on both the constituency and the regional list ballot, the poll found.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saays all options are ‘still on table’ for Ukraine in a peace deal.

A total of 1,005 Scots were asked about how they intended to vote, with the polling taking place between April 16 and 22.

Mr Diffley said Thursday was a bad night for both the Labour and the Tories, with the results a “shockwave” that would also be felt in Scotland.

He said: “The two parties most concerned are Labour and the Tories, both of whom have taken a bit of a hammering. At the local council level, it is the Tories who are going to see the most losses, because the seats up for grabs were mainly Conservative seats.

“Although Labour have held on in some areas, they’ve held on by the skin of their teeth, mainly in the face of Reform, and Reform won the Lincolnshire mayoralty, so have made a breakthrough at that level as well.

“Although primarily people will be thinking ‘what does it mean for English local government’, the shockwaves of last night will be felt in Scotland as well.

“It does make the SNP’s life easier. Whether Reform continues to perform well next year is not yet clear. They are securing significant gains and if that’s translated into Holyrood election, they will probably have double-digit MSPs, which will be pretty significant in terms of the power they will have at Holyrood, which is likely to be a minority parliament, and help at things like committees.

“The tone and make-up of Holyrood is likely to change from what we’re used to for the last quarter century.”

Commenting on the rise of Mr Farage's Reform Party in the English local elections, SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn said: "Britain is broken. Let’s build something better as an independent nation.

"With Nigel Farage smashing his way through Labour Party strongholds in England, and the Tories cowering at his every word, it’s never been more vital for the Scottish public to show courage and take control of our own destiny.

"The UK political establishment told Scotland that Brexit would never happen, Boris Johnson would never be prime minister and the Labour Party would never deliver austerity cuts. Now they will tell us they can stop Farage holding power.

"The brutal reality is that Keir Starmer promised change, but instead he has delivered a series of broken promises that have betrayed the hopes and expectations of voters in Scotland. Enough is enough."

A Labour party spokesperson, commenting on the Runcorn & Helsby by-election result, said: “By-elections are always difficult for the party in government and the events which led to this one being called made it even harder. Voters are still rightly furious with the state of the country after 14 years of failure and clearly expect the government to move faster with the Plan for Change.

“While Labour has suffered an extremely narrow defeat, the shock is that the Conservative vote has collapsed. Moderate voters are clearly appalled by the talk of a Tory-Reform pact.