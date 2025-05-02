It has been a big night for Reform and Nigel Farage, as the party gained its fifth MP after a close by-election

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has secured victory by six votes over Labour in Runcorn and Helsby as Sir Keir Starmer failed his first by-election test as Prime Minister.

The narrow victory for new MP Sarah Pochin saw Reform taking a constituency which Labour won with a majority of almost 14,700 less than 12 months ago.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (right) and chair Zia Yusuf (centre) celebrate for the media after Reform candidate Sarah Pochin won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election in Widnes, Cheshire. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire | PA

The result came as Reform made gains against both Labour and the Conservatives across England in local contests, with Mr Farage claiming a “big moment” was taking place in politics.

The by-election was triggered when former Labour MP Mike Amesbury quit after admitting punching a constituent.

Amesbury won 53 per cent of the vote at the general election – and the defeat, along with Reform gains in other Labour heartlands, will cause unease in Downing Street.

Mr Farage said: “For the movement, for the party, it’s a very, very big moment indeed, absolutely, no question, and it’s happening right across England.” He said it was a sign that Sir Keir had “alienated so much of his traditional base, it’s just extraordinary”.

The Runcorn declaration was delayed as the close nature of the contest led to a recount, with Mr Farage forced to wait before arriving at the count centre in Widnes for his moment of triumph.

In her speech after winning the seat, Ms Pochin said voters had made clear “enough is enough”.

Reform UK's candidate Sarah Pochin (right) and party leader Nigel Farage speak to the media as they arrive ahead of the result of the Runcorn and Helsby by-election. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire | PA

“Enough Tory failure, enough Labour lies,” she said.

“I know our victory here in Runcorn and Helsby will inspire the rest of the country to believe that they too can stand up for fairness, for what is right and for our British values and their voices can be heard. We have made history in Runcorn and Helsby.”

Labour said by-elections were “always difficult for the party in Government” and the events surrounding the Runcorn and Helsby vote made it “even harder”.

But a party spokesman said: “There are encouraging signs that our plan for change is working – NHS waiting lists, inflation and interest rates down with wages up – but we will go further and faster to deliver change with relentless focus on putting money back into people’s pockets.”

However, Doncaster’s Labour mayor Ros Jones, who was re-elected with a majority of 698 after a battle with Reform, hit out at the Prime Minister’s administration.

She criticised decisions to means-test the winter fuel allowance, hike employers’ national insurance contributions and squeeze welfare.

She told the BBC: “I think the results here tonight will demonstrate that they need to be listening to the man, woman and businesses on the street, and actually deliver for the people, with the people.”

What were the other local election results?

As well as the Runcorn by-election, voters on Thursday took part in contests to elect more than 1,600 councillors across 23 local authorities, along with four regional mayors and two local mayors.

Reform’s Dame Andrea Jenkyns, a former Conservative minister, won the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral race.

There was some good news for Labour as the party held the West of England mayoralty, with Helen Godwin beating Reform’s Arron Banks by 5,945 votes, with the Green Party’s Mary Page in third. The party held the North Tyneside mayoralty, although with a majority of just 444 ahead of Reform in second place.

The Tories said the change Sir Keir had been “roundly rejected” and Labour MPs will “rightfully question his leadership” after Reform’s by-election win.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Now we know why Keir Starmer never bothered to visit the area.”

How do the Conservatives poll?

The Tories, in Kemi Badenoch’s first electoral test as leader, were also suffering at the hands of Reform and could also be squeezed by the Liberal Democrats.

Reform look set to take control of Staffordshire County Council after taking 24 of the 30 seats to be counted overnight, with Conservatives winning the other six. It means when counting resumes later on Friday, Reform need to win just eight more seats to have a majority on the council.

Conservative frontbencher Helen Whately told BBC’s Newsnight: “We’re going to get a real battering in these elections.”

Shadow communities secretary Kevin Hollinrake acknowledged the party was on course to lose around 500 councillors. He told the BBC: “We thought we’d lose half our seats.”

If it was worse, “that would be very disappointing”, he added.

What about local election results for the other parties?

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “We are expecting to see big gains against the Conservatives in their former Middle England heartlands.”

The Green Party was also hoping for success in local contests, with co-leader Carla Denyer saying: “We are taking seats from both the Conservatives and Labour up and down the country as voters, understandably, move away from the tired old parties that have let us all down.”

What has been the reaction in Scotland?

The SNP, which will be fighting to retain key seats north of the Border in next year’s Scottish elections, have now commented on the results.

SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn MP said: "Britain is broken. Let’s build something better as an independent nation.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn | Lesley Martin/Press Association

"With Nigel Farage smashing his way through Labour Party strongholds in England, and the Tories cowering at his every word, it’s never been more vital for the Scottish public to show courage and take control of our own destiny.

"The UK political establishment told Scotland that Brexit would never happen, Boris Johnson would never be prime minister and the Labour Party would never deliver austerity cuts.

