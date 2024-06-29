Luke Graham, Scottish Conservative candidate for Perth and Kinross-shire, and former prime minister Theresa May out campaigning in Perth. | National World

Theresa May was out campaigning in Perth, setting out her pitch to Scottish voters

Former prime minister Theresa May is urging Scots not to vote for Reform UK as they are “not a Conservative party”.

Ms May was out campaigning in Perth on Saturday morning, when she said the Scottish Conservatives have what it takes to stand against the nationalists, and said people can be proud of her party’s record in government.

She also confirmed she has “never” placed a bet on the election.

While out campaigning Ms May urged Scots who are thinking of ditching the Conservatives in favour of Reform UK to think again.

She said: “The doorsteps I’ve been on, both in England and so far in Scotland, don’t suggest the degree of support for Reform that the opinion polls suggest.

“Reform is not a Conservative party.

“For those who want to vote Conservative and want to support the union, there is only one vote, and that is for Conservative Party candidates.”

The seat of Perth and Kinross-shire is a two-horse race between Luke Graham and Pete Wishart, the SNP’s longest-serving MP.

Ms May believes he can replicate his 2017 triumph over the SNP.

In 2017 Mr Graham beat the SNP’s Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh - she has since defected to the Alba Party.

Ms May said: “What we’ve seen in Scotland with the SNP is a party that has only one policy - independence.

“While they’ve been in government in Scotland, we have seen the Scottish education system and the NHS going down.

“They need to focus on the issues that matter to people on a day-to-day basis, which is what our Conservative candidates are doing at this election.”

Despite the polls not being in Mr Graham’s favour, Ms May still has faith in his abilities to win.

She said: “I never predict election results - there is only one poll that matters, and that’s the one on 4 July, not the ones printed in the press.

“If you look at the Conservative Party’s record, millions of pounds has come into Perth as part of the Tay Cities Deal, which was done by a Conservative government.

“We have a record people can be proud of.”

Mr Wishart was also out campaigning in Perth city centre on Saturday morning, and stopped to speak to Ms May during her visit.

Luke Graham and Pete Wishart, who are both standing for Perth and Kinross-shire, speak to former prime minister Theresa May during her visit to Perth. | National World

Speaking afterwards, Mr Wishart said: “I was really good to see Theresa May in Perth today, and I hope she has a very productive retirement.

“I’m sure it would have become apparent to her in conversations in Perth that the Tory vote here is in freefall, with traditional Tories deserting them in droves.

“I am the only candidate that can beat the Tories here, and I have managed to keep them out for the past six elections.

“Just as the UK electorate has collectively decided to boot out the Tories, it’s important we don’t let them in through the back door here.”