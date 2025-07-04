Prestwick Airport has been selected as the preferred site to build the next generation of Red Arrows jets in a decision branded a “once-in-a-generation opportunity”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aviation company Aeralis is in partnership talks with the Scottish Government-owned airport, situated in central Ayrshire, to assemble its aircraft at the site.

If secured, it would mean the next squadron of Red Arrows being built in Scotland in a deal that would deliver hundreds of jobs north of the Border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is the only one in the UK that is designing and building a manned light jet aircraft, which could equip the RAF’s display team, or be sold on the international export market.

Red Arrows flypast after the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

The Red Arrows fly Hawk T1 jets which are several decades old and due to be retired in 2030.

Aeralis says components for the replacement jets would be built around the UK before being assembled at Prestwick, where the aircraft would take their first flight.

The airport was bought by the Government for £1 in 2013, though officials hope to sell it back to the private sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Forgie, chief executive of Prestwick Airport, said: “We are tremendously excited about this agreement with Aeralis and the opportunity it brings to generate jobs, apprenticeships, investment and innovation in the Prestwick area.

“We look forward to working with Aeralis to make this happen.”

Scottish Labour MP for Central Ayrshire Alan Gemmell said: “I am proud to support Aeralis's decision to commit to Prestwick.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring jet manufacturing back to Prestwick and will mean hundreds of well-paying jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Red Arrows are a global symbol of what's best about our country. I couldn't be happier if they become Scottish as well as British.”

A commitment from the UK government to the aircraft is needed to progress plans, Aeralis said.

If approved, company bosses said the assembly plans "will clearly return Scotland to its deserved place as a first-tier aviation nation".

The existing jets, based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, cost almost £80,000 a day to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The squadron regularly visits Scotland, performing aerial displays coinciding with the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in August, as well as shows from the northern base of RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.

The RAF’s aerobatic team was in Scotland last month.

Tristan Crawford, chief executive of Aeralis, said: “Prestwick represents an ideal site for our UK final assembly line.

“The airport has a strong aviation legacy particularly in whole aircraft manufacture, as well as excellent local aerospace manufacturing and MRO [maintenance, repair, overhaul] resources, and an operating model well suited to supporting new aerospace programmes.

“This will provide Aeralis with tremendous operating capability for building, testing and industrialising the new aircraft, meaning Prestwick is the perfect choice for Aeralis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As home to Scotland’s largest aerospace cluster, Prestwick is an ideal place to locate new advanced manufacturing facilities for the aviation sector.

“News of this potential investment, and ongoing discussions between Aeralis and Glasgow Prestwick Airport to finalise an agreement for the production of training aircraft, are welcome.”

The contact would be a massive economic boost for Glasgow Prestwick and provide an added incentive for potential bidders.

The Scottish Government told The Scotsman in May the sale process for the nationalised airport was "at its most intensive", prompting Scottish Conservatives Central Scotland MSP Graham Simpson to predict a deal “could be very close”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair is the Prestwick’s sole passenger airline and also has a significant aircraft maintenance base there, while the airport also handles cargo flights.