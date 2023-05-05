All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
22 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
7 minutes ago Virgin Media customers report outage
3 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop

Record £1.9m bill for Scottish Government special advisers (Spads) labelled 'morally indefensible'

​Opposition parties at Holyrood have hit out at the record wage bill for the Scottish Government's special advisers (Spads) during Nicola Sturgeon's last year as first minister.

By Neil Pooran
Published 5th May 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:30 BST
 Comment

A written answer to a parliamentary question revealed just over £1.9 million was spent on 18 special advisers in 2022/23, including national insurance and pension contributions.

Spads are civil servants who are politically appointed and do not need to obey the civil service rules on neutrality. The figure for 2022/23 is around a third higher than the previous year and the largest since devolution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Humza Yousaf's final line-up of Spads is yet to be confirmed, but many have continued from Ms Sturgeon's administration.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre) alongside her former deputy John Swinney. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA WireFormer first minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre) alongside her former deputy John Swinney. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre) alongside her former deputy John Swinney. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Scottish Labour finance spokesman Michael Marra said: "At a time when thousands of Scots are struggling to make ends meet and parents are being forced to skip meals, the fact that the bill for Government Spads is soaring is morally indefensible.

"This attempt to bury bad news ahead of a bank holiday weekend has backfired spectacularly. This is symbolic of the SNP Government's skewed priorities, cutting funding for vital sectors while bolstering the ranks of spin doctors and apparatchiks."

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: "People will be appalled that the cost of employing SNP spin doctors has surged by a third in the space of a year, to a whopping £2m of taxpayers' cash. This is living proof that the SNP prioritises spin over substance at every turn.”

The Scottish Government said special advisers provided important support to ministers on the development and presentation of policy. A spokesman said: “The pay framework for special advisers is set by the Cabinet Office. The annual review for special advisers takes account of the pay award for staff within the Scottish Government main bargaining unit.”

Related topics:Scottish GovernmentNicola SturgeonOppositionHolyroodSNPMichael MarraGovernment
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.