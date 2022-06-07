RECAP: Boris Johnson to be questioned by senior MPs with PM set to appear before Liaison Committee

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said her party would “consider all options” when asked if the Opposition would table a vote of no confidence in prime minister Boris Johnson in Parliament.

Ms Rayner told BBC One’s Breakfast show: “Well we will consider all options but to be honest I think the Prime Minister is just once again making it very difficult to deal with the issues that people face today.

“The cost-of-living crisis, the chaos that we have seen around the transport and our NHS that needs vital support, so therefore we do need to get on to those issues but we can’t do that while the Prime Minister continues to limp on because he has no confidence of his backbenchers, he has no confidence of any other political party and he has lost the will of the British people, so he should do the right thing and resign.”

She earlier said: “Like I say, today Labour’s put forward a motion which I will be pushing through the House which is about implementing the full independent report into standards in public life which at the moment Boris Johnson has cherry-picked and watered down.

“The ministerial code, we think it should be fully implemented and therefore we raise the standards, that’s the first thing we need to do is set the bar.

“The British people deserve the best from our politicians not worst so the bar should be set at a reasonable level which says if you lie to the British public, if you get a fixed-penalty notice because you broke the law whilst in office by your own rules, then you shouldn’t be Prime Minister of this country.