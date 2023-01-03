Rail services across Scotland have been crippled again as the nationwide RMT strike begins.

Although the dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, it is having a major impact because of the involvement of Network Rail signallers.

Around 40,000 RMT union members at Network Rail are taking UK-wide strike action on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 6, and Saturday. On strike days, this means ScotRail will run services on just 12 routes across the central belt, Fife, and the Borders between 07.30 and 18.30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train operator is warning customers that final services will depart well before 18.30, so customers should plan ahead and ensure they know when their last train will depart.

The fresh strike begins on Tuesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says that the limited services are due to the greater reliance on manual signalling outside the Central Belt. Signal boxes are key pieces of Network Rail infrastructure located across the rail network that control train movements.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “It’s really disappointing to see more widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network as a result of the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For ScotRail, it’s going to mean that we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services between 3 and 7 January, which we know will be really frustrating for our customers.

“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on the days of strike action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers should check their entire journey in advance to make sure their train is running."

Which ScotRail services are running?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The routes and frequency of service that will be in operation on the four strike days are:

Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Waverley – Helensburgh Central: two trains per hour

Glasgow Central – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow Central – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Central via Shotts: one train per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Waverley – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Tweedbank: two trains per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Waverley – North Berwick: one train per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Larbert: one train per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow Queen Street – Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen Street – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour

Additionally, on the non-strike day Thursday, 5 January, the same limited timetable will be in operation. ScotRail hopes that some additional routes can be added, but customers should check the website and journey planner for details before they travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad