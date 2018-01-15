RAF Typhoons scrambled from Lossiemouth to intercept Russian jets

Have your say

The Royal Air Force has scrambled fighter jets from a Scottish airbase to intercept Russian planes.

Two Typhoon jets took off from RAF Lossiemouth at 9:30am this morning and it is understood that the situation is ongoing.

An RAF spokesman said a “variety of friendly nations” initially monitored the Russian aircraft and the Russian aircraft did not enter sovereign UK airspace.

The spokesman added: “We can confirm that Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth scrambled to monitor two Blackjack bombers approaching the UK area of interest.

“The Russian aircraft were initially monitored by a variety of friendly nation fighters and subsequently intercepted by the RAF in the North Sea. At no point did the Russian aircraft enter sovereign UK airspace.”

The incident is the latest in a series of similar potential clashes, as Russian Air Force pilots have increased their flights into or near British airspace over the past few years.

