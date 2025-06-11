Spending Review: Scotland to get £52billion as Rachel Reeves also confirms Acorn Project funds

The Chancellor delivered the Spending Review on Wednesday

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland is set receive £52billion as a devolution settlement, the Chancellor has announced.

Rachel Reeves revealed the funds during the Spending Review, during which she also finally confirmed funding for the Acorn Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new funding for Scotland is a £2billion increase on the current block grant, and came during a statement that also saw Ms Reeves condemn “austerity”.

The Chancellor had been expected to announce support for the Acorn Project, a carbon capture project, based in St Fergus, which will take greenhouse gas emissions and store them under the North Sea, in a process known as carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Delivering her statement, she said: “Today I can announce support for the Acorn Project in Aberdeenshire, supporting Scotland’s transition from oil and gas to low carbon technology, a challenge and an opportunity well understood by the Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, and my right honourable friend, the Scottish Secretary.”

The Acorn project, which would be based near Peterhead, has been in the pipeline for years and would allow fossil fuels to continue to be burnt without, in theory, releasing harmful carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is seen as key to scaling up the low-carbon hydrogen sector in Scotland and future plans for Grangemouth, but the technology has not yet been demonstrated at commercial scale.

However, in documents published after Ms Reeves had finished speaking, the nature of the funding was not clear.

It said: "A final investment decision will be taken later this Parliament, subject to project readiness and affordability".

Ms Reeves also confirmed a boost for defence spending, which will go to 2.6 per cent by April 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chancellor quoted Sir Keir Starmer who said the global security situation meant a “new era for defence and security” was needed. Increased spending would lead to jobs across the UK, she added.

She said: “A new era in the threats we face demands a new era for defence and security. That’s why we took the decision to prioritise our defence spending by reducing Overseas Development Aid so that defence spending will now rise to 2.6 per cent of GDP by April 2027 including the contribution of our intelligence agencies.

“That uplift provides funding for the Defence Secretary, with a £11bn increase in defence spending and a £600m uplift for our security and intelligence agencies. That investment will deliver not only security, but also renewal in Aldermaston and Lincoln; Portsmouth and Filton; On the Clyde and in Rosyth. Investment in Scotland. Jobs in Scotland. Defence for the United Kingdom, opposed by the Scottish National Party delivered by Labour.”

Ms Reeves had opened her statement by saying austerity under the coalition government was a “destructive choice” for society, as she said spending would rise for departments by 2.3 per cent in real terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beginning the spending review statement in the Commons, the Chancellor said: “In this spending review, total departmental budgets will grow by 2.3 per cent-a-year in real terms. Compare that to the Conservative choice for austerity. In contrast to our increase of 2.3 per cent, they cut spending by 2.9 per cent per year in 2010.

“So let’s be clear, austerity was a destructive choice for the fabric of our society. And it was a destructive choice for our economy too, choking off investment and demand, creating a lost decade for growth, wages and living standards.”

She added: “My choices are different. My choices are Labour choices. The choices in this spending review that are possible only because of my commitment to economic stability and the decisions that this Government has made. The Conservatives’ fiscal rules guaranteed neither stability, nor investment. And that is why I changed them. My fiscal rules are non-negotiable and they are the foundation of stability and of investment.”

Responding to the statement, SNP Economy spokesperson, Dave Doogan MP, warned the “devil is in the detail”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Every time this Chancellor has made a major financial statement, the pattern has been the same - growth has been downgraded, the markets have wobbled, and unemployment has risen. I fear today’s trajectory will be no different.

“Usually it’s said that the devil is in the detail of these announcements but today it is even more obvious - cuts are in every detail of this Labour spending review.

“The Chancellor can’t hide from her own numbers and can’t mask her party’s priorities – Labour is slashing support for disabled people, doubling down on a jobs tax that is already increasing unemployment and imposing massive real terms cuts to departmental spending that have already suffered austerity.

“Today we witnessed a Chancellor stubbornly sticking to a plan that isn’t working – a plan that hasn’t a hope of fixing broken, Brexit Britain - a plan that will only make things worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad