Former Labour spin doctor will be on the panel of Question Time this evening.

Fiona Bruce will once again return to chair and lead the discussion of the hottest talking points, with a panel of five politicians and other experts giving their insights and answering audience questions.

Top of the agenda is Britain's place in - or out of - Europe as it's a 'Brexit Special' coming from Clacton-on-Sea, where over three quarters of residents voted to leave the EU.

Here’s who the five guests are.

John Redwood

A Conservative politician who has been MP for Wokingham, in Berkshire, since 1987, John Redwood has unsuccessfully run for leadership of his party. A lifelong Eurosceptic, he supported Brexit and is a member of the pressure group 'Leave Means Leave'. Redwood served as Secretary of State for Wales under Prime Minister John Major and was in the Shadow Cabinets of both William Hague and Michael Howard. Since then he has been a backbencher and is Chief Global Strategist of investment management company Charles Stanley & Co Ltd.

Jenny Chapman

Jenny Chapman, otherwise known as Baroness Chapman of Darlington, is a Labour Party politician who was MP for Darlington from 2010-2019. She has served as Shadow Justice Minister from 2011 to 2016, Shadow Education Minister in 2016 and Shadow Brexit Minister from 2016 to 2019. She lost her seat to the Conservatives in 2019, before chairing Sir Keir Starmer's successful leadership campaign in 2020, becoming his political secretary, and was awarded a life peerage. She is part of the current Shadow Cabinet, serving as Shadow MInister of State at the Cabinet Office.

Ben Habib

Ben Habib is a politician and businessman was born in Pakistan and lived there until his family moved to the UK when he was 14. He is the chief executive of First Property Group, a commercial property investment and fund management company. A prominent supporter of Brexit, he was elected as an MEP for the Brexit Party in 2019. Prior to that he was a Conservative Party voter and donor, who campaigned for the Brext referendum in 2016. In March he announced that he has joined the Reform Party (formerly the Brexit Party) and will be campaigning for their candidates in the upcoming General Election.

Alastair Campbell

Author, broadcaster, journalist and former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell rose to prominence through his political roles during Tony Blair's time as Labour leader and Prime Minister. He was Blair's spokesman and campaign director prior to his first election win, after which he became the Downing Street Press Secretary and Prime Minister's Official Spokesperson from 1997-200 and then Downing Street director of communications and spokesman for the Labour Party from 2000-2003. He was campaign director for Blair's third election win in 2005. Since then he has workked as a freelance political advisor, advised on the People's Vote campaign for a second European, is editor at large at The New European and is an interviewer for GQ magazine. A critic of Brexit, he is also known for his popular 'The Rest is Politics' podcast with Rory Stewart.

Anand Menon