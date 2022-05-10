Queens' Speech: UK Government claims it cannot 'spend way out' of cost of living crisis

In a speech featuring 38 bills but light on support for those struggling to make ends meet, Prince Charles instead announced ministers planned to focus on economic growth to help people instead.

It came in an address also lacking firm plans for Scotland, that instead listed previously announced funding and insisted the “institutions of the United Kingdom benefit people in every part of our country”.

The Queen, 96, pulled out of the ceremonial occasion – when she reads out the Government’s legislative programme for the forthcoming parliamentary session – as she continued to experience “episodic mobility problems”.

The Prince of Wales sits by the Imperial State Crown during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales said the Government’s priority is to “grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families”.

He said: “My Government will level up opportunity in all parts of the country and support more people into work.

“Her Majesty’s Government will drive economic growth to improve living standards and fund sustainable investment in public services.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and the leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer in the Central Lobby at the Palace of Westminster during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

“This will be underpinned by a responsible approach to the public finances, reducing debt while reforming and cutting taxes.

“Her Majesty’s ministers will support the Bank of England to return inflation to its target.”

The Prime Minister hailed the UK Government’s achievements during Covid, but argued it along with the “biggest war in Europe since 1945” meant the Government could not help everyone.

He said: "No country is immune and no government can realistically shield everyone from the impact.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall walk past the Household Cavalry in the Norman Porch at the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London. Picture date: Tuesday May 10, 2022.

"It is right that we continue doing whatever we can to ease the burdens people are grappling with now, supporting the hardest hit with £22 billion of help to address the cost of living and cutting hundreds of pounds off household bills.

"But we must also remember that for every pound of taxpayer’s money we spend on reducing bills now, it is a pound we are not investing in bringing down bills and prices over the longer term.

"And that if anything, this moment makes clear our best remedy lies in urgently delivering on our mission to turbo charge the economy, create jobs and spread opportunity across the country.”

The speech stressed the UK Government understood that rising costs were “making life harder”, but only promised new measures if things got worse.

It said: “The Government will continue to keep the situation under review, recognising the high level of current uncertainty and continue to monitor the ongoing impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the economy.

"We will be ready to take further steps, if needed, to support households.”

On Scotland, the Government said it would “continue to build on the success” of the United Kingdom, but failed to offer any substantive new policies.

It said: “We are committed to protecting and promoting its combined strengths and the values we share, and to ensuring the institutions of the United Kingdom benefit people in every part of our country, building on hundreds of years of partnership and shared history.”

The Prince of Wales said the Government would take action to prevent “dangerous and illegal Channel crossings” and tackle the criminal gangs who profit from the journeys.

The Government will “lead the way in championing security around the world”, working with Nato and addressing the “most pressing global security challenges”.

At home, the “continued success and integrity of the whole of the United Kingdom is of paramount importance”, including the internal economic ties between its parts – an apparent reference to the Government’s plans to reform the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Queen’s Speech also promised measures to address the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Other announcements included a crackdown on “guerrilla protests” like those from Extinction Rebellion that ministers say cause “misery to the hard-working public, costing millions in taxpayers’ money and putting lives at risk.”

Elsewhere is the Leveling Up and Regeneration Bill, which hopes to help revitalise local high streets by devolving powers to local leaders.