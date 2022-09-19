Queen funeral: Former prime ministers gathered again amongst mourners at state funeral
The Queen’s former prime ministers were among the mourners at the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.
Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major and their spouses were seated together for the service.
Cherie Blair was seen chatting to Mr Brown, who was seated next to her, despite the bitter feuding of the New Labour era.
During Sir Tony’s final conference as Labour leader in 2006, his wife was reported to have called Mr Brown – then the chancellor with designs on the premiership – a liar, something she denied.
In his own speech following the row, Sir Tony thanked his wife for her support over the years, adding: “I mean, I don’t have to worry about her running off with the bloke next door.”
It is the second time in less than a fortnight the six former prime ministers have been gathered together in the one place, with them having all witnessed King Charles III being formally proclaimed the country’s new monarch at St James’s Palace.
