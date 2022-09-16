Queen Elizabeth II death: Nicola Sturgeon and other party leaders to attend Monday's funeral

The First Minister will be accompanied by John-Paul Marks, Scotland’s permanent secretary and most senior civil servant.

Party leaders have also been invited, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater, and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton to attend.

The Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Alison Johnstone, will attend on behalf of Holyrood.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon will attend the Queen's funeral.

Other members of Scottish civil society will also be in attendance, as will other Scottish politicians such as Scotland Secretary Alister Jack and Scottish Labour MP and shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Lord Chamberlain’s office are responsible for the invitations to the State Funeral, but we can confirm that the First Minister, Permanent Secretary, the Presiding Officer and party leaders in Scotland have all been invited to attend, along with leaders from communities and organisations across Scottish society.”

Ms Sturgeon and the other party leaders will attend alongside heads of states and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, governors general, and realm prime ministers, the royal family said.

The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, followed by a committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor at around 4pm.