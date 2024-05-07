The Scotsman has compiled a list of the top earners in terms of salaries among the heads of Scotland’s quangos – the quasi-autonomous, non-governmental organisations that operate at arms length from the Scottish Government.
And among the top ten on this list, there are some noticeable names, including former ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes, who was seconded to the Department for Transport last month after a long-running stint with the publicly-owned train operator.
And the salaries range from a peak of £334,999 to £175,000 in the highest bracket of senior manages attached to these quangos.
Continue reading below for the full top ten list.
1. Former ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes
Former ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes has topped the salary list amongst the heads of the nation's quangos, earning from £330,000 to £334,999. He was last month seconded to the Department of Transport. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Milligan
2. Scottish Water chief executive Alex Plant
Alex Plant is the chief executive of Scottish Water, and earns a salary from £290,000 to £295,000, which places him second on the list of top earners Photo: Contributed
3. Al Denholm, newly appointed chief Executive of the Scottish National Investment Bank
Al Denholm, who heads up the Scottish National Investment Bank, is one of several quango chief executives whose salary exceeds the upper ceiling in the Scottish Government's public sector pay rules. He comes in third on our list at £240,000. Picture: Nick Mailer Photo: NICK MAILER
4. Former Ferguson Marine chief executive David Tydeman
David Tydeman beside the Glen Sannox ferry at the Ferguson Marine yard in May 2023 when he said 'we're in really good shape'. Mr Tydeman, who was sacked from his role as Ferguson Marine chief executive in March, came fourth on the salaries list, with his salary for the role previously £230,000 to £235,000. Picture: John Devlin/The Scotsman Photo: John Devlin