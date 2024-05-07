Scottish Water is among the quangos that feature in the top ten list of senior managers' salaries. Picture: John DevlinScottish Water is among the quangos that feature in the top ten list of senior managers' salaries. Picture: John Devlin
Quangos Scotland: Here are the top ten quango heads by highest salary in Scotland, from ScotRail to NHS Lothian

The Scotsman has researched the list of the top-earning quango heads – and names from the likes of ScotRail and Scottish Water make the list
By Martyn McLaughlin and Dale Miller
Published 7th May 2024, 04:55 BST

The Scotsman has compiled a list of the top earners in terms of salaries among the heads of Scotland’s quangos – the quasi-autonomous, non-governmental organisations that operate at arms length from the Scottish Government.

And among the top ten on this list, there are some noticeable names, including former ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes, who was seconded to the Department for Transport last month after a long-running stint with the publicly-owned train operator.

Other quangos represented on this top ten list include Scottish Water, Ferguson Marine, NHS Lothian and Scottish Enterprise.

And the salaries range from a peak of £334,999 to £175,000 in the highest bracket of senior manages attached to these quangos.

Continue reading below for the full top ten list.

Former ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes has topped the salary list amongst the heads of the nation's quangos, earning from £330,000 to £334,999. He was last month seconded to the Department of Transport.

1. Former ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes

1. Former ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes

Alex Plant is the chief executive of Scottish Water, and earns a salary from £290,000 to £295,000, which places him second on the list of top earners

2. Scottish Water chief executive Alex Plant

2. Scottish Water chief executive Alex Plant

Al Denholm, who heads up the Scottish National Investment Bank, is one of several quango chief executives whose salary exceeds the upper ceiling in the Scottish Government's public sector pay rules. He comes in third on our list at £240,000.

3. Al Denholm, newly appointed chief Executive of the Scottish National Investment Bank

3. Al Denholm, newly appointed chief Executive of the Scottish National Investment Bank

David Tydeman beside the Glen Sannox ferry at the Ferguson Marine yard in May 2023 when he said 'we're in really good shape'. Mr Tydeman, who was sacked from his role as Ferguson Marine chief executive in March, came fourth on the salaries list, with his salary for the role previously £230,000 to £235,000.

4. Former Ferguson Marine chief executive David Tydeman

4. Former Ferguson Marine chief executive David Tydeman

