Psychiatrists warn of ‘mental health catastrophe’ amid budget freeze

Psychiatrists have warned that Scotland faces a “mental health catastrophe” amid a funding freeze announced in the 2023/24 budget.

Experts from the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCP) in Scotland have said the budget statement set out by Deputy First Minister John Swinney on Thursday did not include a funding uplift for mental health services.

The concerns around mental health funding have been exacerbated by plans to create a national care service which would centralise the social care sector. Funding for the sector rose from £273.9 million in 2021/22 to £290.2 million in 2023. However, funding for the upcoming financial year – 2023/24 – was frozen at this rate.

The draft budget also announced health and social care and mental health will be frozen at £120 million, recovery and renewal at £3.7 million and community health and wellbeing at £15 million.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney MSP watched by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as he delivered his budget to the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Swinney, who is acting as Finance Secretary, announced income-tax rates for higher and top rate earners will be increased by 1p to raise around £1 billion which will be used to help the NHS recover from the pandemic.

Dr Pavan Srireddy, consultant psychiatrist and policy lead at RCP Scotland, said it was disappointing the organisation’s call for a 10 per cent uplift in mental health funding – promised by both government parties SNP and the Greens in their 2021 manifestos – was not guaranteed.

Dr Srireddy also criticised plans for a national care service at a time when the social care sector needed urgent support.

He said: “What we have here is a mental health catastrophe in the making.

“People are really struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, which is having an enormous toll on their mental health. As stated by the Deputy First Minister, the income tax rise should be used for patient care spending. However, we would once again reiterate that patient care must take priority instead of major structural change as proposed by the national care service.

“It’s quite astonishing that during this time budgets for mental health care are being frozen.”

