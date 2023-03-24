£50m fund allocated for councils to revamp play parks

A £50 million fund has been allocated to revamp play parks across Scotland by the Scottish Government.

Children’s Minister Clare Haughey unveiled the funding during a visit to Figgate Park in Edinburgh alongside Duddingston Primary School pupils on Thursday.

The cash, which is part of the £60 million earmarked in the Programme for Government, will be distributed to councils until the end of the parliamentary term in 2026.

The first £10 million will be allocated in the 2023/24 financial year, followed by £15 million in 2024/25 and £25 million in 2025/26.

Ms Haughey said the funding will help children access safe environments for free amid the cost-of-living crisis.