Protection of Scotland's rural economy at heart of new support group

A bespoke system of support for farmers and food producers will be the key aim of a new group which will develop future policy for Scotland's rural economy.

The first meeting of the working group, consisting of producers, consumer and environmental organisations, takes place today as the Royal Highland Show opens.

Involving major organisations such as the National Farmers Union Scotland, as well as crofters and sheep farmers, it will consider how to support and protect Scotland’s rural economy in the light of Brexit and how to mitigate the impact of climate change and is expected to make recommendations throughout 2020.

Scotland's Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing, who will chair the meeting, said: “People are the food and farming industry’s greatest resource so I am delighted that such an array of talented, experienced and knowledgeable people has agreed to join this group.

"It will provide its views and expertise to support Scottish Government officials in making recommendations on future farming and food production policy built around the six principles set out earlier this year to Parliament.

“Scotland’s landscape and climate provide us with an unrivalled natural larder. We need to develop policies which support both, to ensure that our status as a high quality producer of food is maintained and grows.

“Crucially, we need an integrated approach that will ensure that Scotland’s land assets play their part in responding to and mitigating the global climate emergency. I look forward to hearing the proposals.”

The six principles outlined to Parliament earlier this year were sustainability, simplicity, innovation, inclusion, productivity and profitability. The group will focus on the period beyond 2024 and will test proposals to support farming and food production, including the impact on climate change, the loss of biodiversity and maintaining the rural population.

Scottish Liberal Democrat rural economy spokesperson Mike Rumbles said his party had been "calling for this group to be formed since 2016."

He added: "It is absolutely critical that rural support funding, that presently comes to Scotland through the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, is secure if the UK leaves the EU. This is a great opportunity to build a new system that works specifically to the strengths of Scotland’s rural economy.

"The best way to do that is to get organisations that have the most expertise and understanding of our rural economy round a table to design a bespoke system. Giving them a full ‘buy-in’ to the final scheme. I look forward to hearing the outcome of the first meeting of the group very soon.”

In January, Scottish Liberal Democrats worked with the Scottish Government to pass a motion in the Scottish Parliament calling for the creation of the new independent policy group.