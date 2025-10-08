Prostitution survivor to share her experience with key Scottish Parliament committee

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish prostitution survivor says sharing her own experience directly with MSPs is a “great opportunity” to get the law changed in Scotland.

Holyrood’s criminal justice committee is due to discuss proposals to overhaul prostitution law on Wednesday morning, where they will hear directly from Diane Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bill, submitted by Alba MSP Ash Regan, aims to introduce what is known as the Nordic model. This would decriminalise the selling of sex and criminalise the buying of sex, as well as look at ways to reduce men’s demand for buying sex.

Ms Martin, who supports the Nordic model, has previously shared her own experience of being a “high end” prostitute in London. She now works to help other women exit prostitution themselves.

Diane Martin CBE is calling for the laws on prostitution in Scotland to be overhauled.

Speaking to The Scotsman, she said: “I am confident the MSPs will listen to our support of the Bill and will want to know how we feel.

“This is a great opportunity for me to come and speak on this because I have multiple vantage points as a survivor of prostitution in London who was then trafficked into a prostitution ring in the Middle East, and as someone who for the last 30 years has been supporting women to exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We keep waiting for these issues to be addressed while people are being exploited and experiencing trauma and violence.”

Ms Martin said she would answer any questions MSPs have about her own experience as a prostitution survivor, as she is now “completely recovered”.

She said: “Policy cannot be based on individual experiences and a handful of people who say they are empowered and independent sex workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to look at the vast, overwhelming majority of women who are trafficked in from other countries and those from the UK who have been chewed up and spat out by a number of different systems. It is 2025 and I am astonished that we are still having this conversation.”