Demonstration takes place ahead of Scotland versus Israel Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier

Kick-off for the Scotland versus Israel Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier last night was delayed because a protester chained himself to one of the goals on the Hampden Park pitch.

The match was being played behind closed doors at the stadium in Glasgow following intelligence over “planned disruptions”.

Campaigners and charities including Show Israel the Red Card and Scottish Friends of Palestine held a protest outside the stadium on Friday calling for an immediate ceasefire.

A protestor locked himself to the goal post in protest against Israel during a UEFA European Championship Quallifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park. Photo: Craig Foy / SNS Group

They also hit out at the SFA’s decision to allow the game to go ahead, describing it as an attempt to “sportwash” Israel.

Demonstrators held small replica coffins and spread a banner which read “Ceasefire Now” on the ground outside Hampden on Friday.

The SFA said previously: “Due to updated intelligence and following extensive security consultations with all key parties, the Scottish FA regrets to confirm that the forthcoming qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park on May 31 will now be played behind closed doors.

“The stadium operations team were alerted to the potential for planned disruptions to the match and as a consequence we have no option but to play the match without supporters in attendance.”

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7.05pm on Friday evening at Hampden.

Scotland face Israel in Budapest in Hungary on June 4 in the return fixture.