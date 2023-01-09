News you can trust since 1817
Prince Harry interview: 10 of the best and most shocking quotes from Harry’s first two TV interviews on new memoir, Spare

The Duke of Sussex has given the first two of four television interviews about his controversial autobiography Spare.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
13 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 7:42am

Prince Harry accused the Royal Family of failing to defend his wife Meghan and hit out at racism in the institution in a series of wide-ranging interviews ahead of the release of his new memoir, Spare.

Harry, in an interview with US show CBS’s 60 Minutes, launched into his fiercest criticism yet of his stepmother.

The duke wrote in his memoir Spare that Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal PR altar”.

In an interview with ITV he also hit out at the family over failing to defend his wife over a Jeremy Clarkson newspaper column saying the "silence is deafening" about the "horrific" Sun article last month.

We take a look at the best quotes from Harry’s talks with Tom Bradby on ITV and Andrew Cooper on CBS’s 60 Minutes programme:

1. Harry accuses royal family of ‘getting into bed with the devil’ to improve image

Prince Harry told Tom Bradby: “After many, many years of lies being told about me and my, my family, there comes a point where again, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get in the bed with the devil.”

Photo: Jonathan Brady

2. Charles told Harry ‘I should have got you the help you needed years ago’

In an extract of his memoir which was read by Harry during the interview, the duke said his father, the King, blamed himself for his son’s struggles, telling him: “I should have got you the help you needed years ago.” He says his “Pa” was “never made” for single parenthood but had tried, and told Bradby he will “always love” his father.

Photo: Richard Pohle/The Times

3. Harry saw photographs of Diana ‘slumped on the back of the seat’ after crash because he was ‘looking for evidence’

The duke said he was “eternally grateful” for seeing photographs of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales after she was killed in a car crash. “I think at that point I was looking for evidence that it actually happened, that it was true. But I was also looking for something to hurt, because at that point I was still pretty numb to the whole thing. That was, again, my body, my sort of nervous system just kind of shut down and said like, let’s not go there.”

Photo: Press Association Images

4. Harry accuses royal family of ‘horrible reaction’ on day Queen died

Speaking about the day of the Queen’s death, the duke told Bradby: “The day that she died was just a really, really horrible reaction from my family members.” Harry spoke of how his family was “on the back foot” when the late monarch died in September, and told the presenter he witnessed “leaking and planting”.

Photo: Jacob King

