The Duke of Sussex has given the first two of four television interviews about his controversial autobiography Spare.
Prince Harry accused the Royal Family of failing to defend his wife Meghan and hit out at racism in the institution in a series of wide-ranging interviews ahead of the release of his new memoir, Spare.
Harry, in an interview with US show CBS’s 60 Minutes, launched into his fiercest criticism yet of his stepmother.
The duke wrote in his memoir Spare that Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal PR altar”.
1. Harry accuses royal family of ‘getting into bed with the devil’ to improve image
Prince Harry told Tom Bradby: “After many, many years of lies being told about me and my, my family, there comes a point where again, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get in the bed with the devil.”
2. Charles told Harry ‘I should have got you the help you needed years ago’
In an extract of his memoir which was read by Harry during the interview, the duke said his father, the King, blamed himself for his son’s struggles, telling him: “I should have got you the help you needed years ago.” He says his “Pa” was “never made” for single parenthood but had tried, and told Bradby he will “always love” his father.
3. Harry saw photographs of Diana ‘slumped on the back of the seat’ after crash because he was ‘looking for evidence’
The duke said he was “eternally grateful” for seeing photographs of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales after she was killed in a car crash. “I think at that point I was looking for evidence that it actually happened, that it was true. But I was also looking for something to hurt, because at that point I was still pretty numb to the whole thing. That was, again, my body, my sort of nervous system just kind of shut down and said like, let’s not go there.”
4. Harry accuses royal family of ‘horrible reaction’ on day Queen died
Speaking about the day of the Queen’s death, the duke told Bradby: “The day that she died was just a really, really horrible reaction from my family members.” Harry spoke of how his family was “on the back foot” when the late monarch died in September, and told the presenter he witnessed “leaking and planting”.
