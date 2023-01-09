3. Harry saw photographs of Diana ‘slumped on the back of the seat’ after crash because he was ‘looking for evidence’

The duke said he was “eternally grateful” for seeing photographs of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales after she was killed in a car crash. “I think at that point I was looking for evidence that it actually happened, that it was true. But I was also looking for something to hurt, because at that point I was still pretty numb to the whole thing. That was, again, my body, my sort of nervous system just kind of shut down and said like, let’s not go there.”

Photo: Press Association Images