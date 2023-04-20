All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
8 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
7 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
7 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to give keynote speech at Scottish Conservative conference in Scotland

Rishi Sunak will give a speech to the Scottish Conservative party conference in Glasgow, it is understood.

Conor Matchett
By Conor Matchett
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST
 Comment

The Prime Minister will attend the conference at the SEC in Glasgow in the midst of a crisis engulfing the SNP.

It will be his only public appearance at a Tory party conference after the UK Conservative Spring conference was closed to the press and public, with the party stating it would be for training.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will speak on Friday, April 28, ahead of a speech from Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech during a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech during a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech during a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

The conference is taking place over two days, ending on Saturday, April 29.

Mr Sunak’s first visit to Scotland as Prime Minister was in January to announce the successful bid for the green freeports.

He had a private dinner with the then first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, as he attempted to reset the relationship between the governments.

Other cabinet ministers are also expected to attend including levelling up secretary Michael Gove.

Downing Street was contacted for comment.

Related topics:Rishi SunakScotlandGlasgowNicola SturgeonDouglas RossMichael GoveSNP
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.