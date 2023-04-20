The Prime Minister will attend the conference at the SEC in Glasgow in the midst of a crisis engulfing the SNP.
It will be his only public appearance at a Tory party conference after the UK Conservative Spring conference was closed to the press and public, with the party stating it would be for training.
He will speak on Friday, April 28, ahead of a speech from Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.
The conference is taking place over two days, ending on Saturday, April 29.
Mr Sunak’s first visit to Scotland as Prime Minister was in January to announce the successful bid for the green freeports.
He had a private dinner with the then first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, as he attempted to reset the relationship between the governments.
Other cabinet ministers are also expected to attend including levelling up secretary Michael Gove.
Downing Street was contacted for comment.