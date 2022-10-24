And Ms Sturgeon also used the moment to call for a general election, declaring Scotland wanted to take its future into its own hands and needed independence.

In a detailed thread posted on Twitter in the wake of the announcement, Ms Sturgeon said: “Congratulations to @RishiSunak – I wish him well and, notwithstanding our political differences, will do my best to build a constructive working relationship with him in the interests of those we serve.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her visit to Buchanan Street Residential Children's Home. Picture: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"That he becomes the first British Asian – indeed the first from any minority ethnic background – to become PM is a genuinely significant moment. It certainly makes this a special #Diwali.

"As for the politics, I’d suggest one immediate decision he should take and one he certainly should not. He should call an early general election. And he should not – must not – unleash another round of austerity. Our public services will not withstand that.