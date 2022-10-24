Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: Nicola Sturgeon urges new PM not to unleash more austerity and says she will 'do my best' to work with Sunak
Nicola Sturgeon has urged incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak not to unleash another round of austerity as she pledged to “do my best” to build a constructive relationship with the new Tory leader.
The First Minister congratulated Mr Sunak on being confirmed as the party’s new leader, having won the support of Conservative MPs to succeed Liz Truss.
And Ms Sturgeon also used the moment to call for a general election, declaring Scotland wanted to take its future into its own hands and needed independence.
In a detailed thread posted on Twitter in the wake of the announcement, Ms Sturgeon said: “Congratulations to @RishiSunak – I wish him well and, notwithstanding our political differences, will do my best to build a constructive working relationship with him in the interests of those we serve.
"That he becomes the first British Asian – indeed the first from any minority ethnic background – to become PM is a genuinely significant moment. It certainly makes this a special #Diwali.
"As for the politics, I’d suggest one immediate decision he should take and one he certainly should not. He should call an early general election. And he should not – must not – unleash another round of austerity. Our public services will not withstand that.
"For Scotland, of course, he becomes another PM we did not and, without doubt would not, vote for even if given the chance. To escape the damage of Westminster governments with no mandate here, and take our future into our own hands, Scotland needs independence.”
