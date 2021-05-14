Pressure on Scottish Government as Gupta steel business investigated for fraud

The SFO is looking into suspected fraudulent trading and money laundering at companies in the GFG Alliance, which includes the Liberty Steel Lochaber smelter and Motherwell steelworks in Scotland.

The probe will also look at the financing that was provided by Greensill, which entered administration in March.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The failure of Greensill had left many fearing thousands of jobs could be at risk, including those at the Lochaber aluminium smelting plant, to which the Scottish Government has provided more than £500 million of guarantees, and the steel plant in Motherwell which received a £7m loan from Scottish Enterprise in 2017, which has yet to be repaid.

Sanjeev Gupta presented Nicola Sturgeon with a special commemorative medal cast from Lochaber aluminium in 2018, to mark two years since his group the GFG Alliance began investing in Scottish industry.

Cabinet secretary Fergus Ewing told MSPs in March that Liberty Steel’s Scottish companies were financially sound despite the collapse of Greensill, but there are new demands for him to appear before MSPs again in the wake of the fraud investigation to “end the secrecy” around the deal.

Scottish Labour’s economy spokesperson Monica Lennon said: “This is potentially very serious and heightens the need for a plan to protect steel jobs and vital industries in Scotland.

“SNP ministers must urgently advise the Scottish Parliament what action has been taken to mitigate the risk to jobs in Scotland, following the collapse of Greensill Capital and the difficulties facing GFG Alliance.

“Workers in Scotland cannot be left to pay the price of the Greensill lobbying scandal or poor due diligence. We expect ministers to be open, honest and transparent."

Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie said the SFO investigation should ring alarm bells in the Scottish Government.

“The Scottish Government’s exposure at the Lochaber smelter runs to hundreds of millions of pounds,” he said.

"We need a full explanation as to how they are protecting the taxpayer from this considerable potential loss. We also need to understand the extent of the due diligence undertaken by the government before they agreed to this considerable arrangement.

"Thousands of jobs were promised, but next to none have been created. The government must end the secrecy.”

Mr Gupta was hailed as the saviour of UK steel in the 2010s when he saved several businesses from possible collapse – most famously in his Tata Steel deal in 2016. But it has since emerged Mr Gupta's companies leaned heavily on Greensill Capital before it collapsed.

It is believed Mr Gupta persuaded the Scottish Government to give a 25-year guarantee tied to the hydro-electric power station and aluminium smelter, then using the guarantee – which committed the government to buying the plant's electricity if the smelter shut down – finance firm Greensill issued about £575m of top-rated bonds in 2017 to Swiss fund manager GAM.

The SFO has announced its investigation into “suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct of the business of companies within the Gupta Family Group Alliance (GFG), including its financing arrangements with Greensill Capital UK Ltd”, but made no further comment."

A GFG Alliance spokesperson said the company would “co-operate fully with the investigation”.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.