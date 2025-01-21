Donald Trump has spoken frequently of his connections with Scotland – from his Scottish mother and beloved golf courses, to his frequent public spats with politicians and environmentalists.
The creation of the Trump International Golf Links on the old Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire was beset by furious legal battles that saw him threaten to pull out – only to end up buying the Turnberry hotel and golf course as well.
Trump lost the last election to Joe Biden in 2020 but completed his unlikely return to the White House his recent inauguration follow a landslide win over Democrat candidate Kamala Harris at the ballot box.
Here are 13 things the politician and businessman has said about Scotland.
1. Donald Trump on...his Scottish roots
“I have a mother born in Scotland. And as you know, Stornoway is serious Scotland. You don’t get any more serious than that. It is so beautiful. My mother loved Scotland. My mother also loved the Queen.” Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
2. Donald Trump on...his Scottish investments
"I have done so much for Scotland, including building Trump International Golf Links, Scotland, which has received the highest accolades, and is what many believe to be one of the greatest golf courses anywhere in the world. Additionally, I have made a significant investment in the redevelopment of the iconic Turnberry Resort, which will have massive ballrooms, complete room refurbishments, a new golf course and a total rebuilding of the world famous Ailsa course to the highest standards and specifications of the Royal & Ancient." Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
3. Donald Trump on...the Scottish media
“Scotland does not have free press, even when you are just stating the facts - it's crazy.” Photo: SAUL LOEB
4. Donald Trump on...Scotland and the Scottish people
"Very special people and a very special place. I don't want to cause any difficulty for your country, that I can tell you." Photo: Jeff J Mitchell