‘Pragmatic and significant’ changes to licensing scheme for short term lets

Short term lets have been a controversial topic.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison has outlined changes in a letter to the Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee, ahead of laying the licensing legislation in the Scottish Parliament next month in a move which she said will take into consideration the views of stakeholders, as well as ensuring that short term lets (STL) are safe and address issues faced by neighbours.

Locals residents have raised issues in areas where there are a lot of short term lets, such as central Edinburgh, as well as popular rural areas such as Skye, citing antisocial behaviour and noise disturbance. In February, the Scottish Parliament passed legislation designed to make it easier for local authorities to manage the STL market, allowing councils to establish STL control zones, which would require any property operating as a STL for more than 28 days a year to get planning consent. In addition, the Scottish Government hopes to introduce a mandatory licensing scheme which would force STL landlords to comply with health and safety and other regulations.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The measures laid out by Ms Robison include: the removal of overprovision powers from the legislation; a simplification of the way that neighbours are notified about licence applications; reducing public liability insurance requirements; and removing personal names from the public register.

Revised guidance will be developed with stakeholders, with an emphasis on a risk-based, intelligence-led approach to property inspections; keeping costs and fees under control; and using all the flexibilities in the legislation to facilitate responsible home sharing and bed and breakfast.

Ms Robison said: “Regulation of short-term lets is vital to balance the needs and concerns communities have raised with wider economic and tourism interests.

“Following our recent consultation and engagement with stakeholders, we are making some pragmatic and significant changes to improve the proposed legislation.

“We are therefore addressing issues raised by stakeholders whilst still allowing licensing authorities to ensure short-term lets are safe and address issues faced by neighbours.”

She added: “This means local authorities can respond to the needs and concerns of local communities and neighbours to short-term lets without imposing onerous bureaucracy on responsible tourism businesses.

“I am grateful to those stakeholders who have taken part in the consultation. I look forward to continuing to work constructively with the tourism sector and councils to finalise and implement the licensing scheme effectively.”

Fiona Campbell, the Chief Executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers, welcomed the news.

She said: “Specifically, we endorse the decision to remove overprovision from the licensing regime, which was a duplication with planning policy. This recognises that the government’s objective with the regulations was about ensuring health and safety across all short-term lets, not addressing housing issues.”

“However, the devil is in the detail and conversations remain ongoing. A number of important industry concerns remain, most notably the disproportionate financial impact of licensing fees on small and micro tourism accommodation businesses who are still in survival mode due to the crippling effects of the pandemic.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.