On the Government scrapping plans to axe the 45p top rate of tax, the director-general of a free-market think tank said: “I’ve known Liz Truss for many years and I can’t think of another time where she’s changed her mind on anything, anything at all.”

Mark Littlewood, of the Institute of Economic Affairs, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “As a matter of principle I would have liked to have got rid of this rate, I think it’s a complication in the tax code, I think it raises virtually no money.

“It’s even conceivable by scrapping it you might have raised more money.

“But this has become a political hot potato, they have decided this is not the hill they’re going to die on, a tax that raises £2 billion or so.

“And they are going to hope this calms the markets.

“Of course, it will raise the question that the next time Kwasi Kwarteng makes an announcement that Grant Shapps and Michael Gove don’t like, does that announcement stick?”