Brexit Freedoms Bill poses threat to devolution, Scotland’s constitution secretary warns

Angus Robertson said he was “particularly concerned” that Boris Johnson’s administration is intent on pushing through “sweeping measures” post-Brexit that will have “profound consequence” for Scotland and other devolved nations in the UK.

In a letter to Jacob Rees-Mogg, the newly appointed UK minister for Brexit opportunities, Mr Robertson also questioned he UK government’s “deregulation” agenda, given its implications for workers’ rights, food standards, environmental standards, and other policy areas.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the letter, released by the Scottish Government, Mr Robertson explained: “Given the evidence since the Brexit vote I am particularly concerned that the UK government will look for further opportunities to undermine devolution.

"As leader of the House of Commons you yourself referred to post-1997 reforms as constitutional vandalism which needed to be undone.

“Our concerns extend to the Brexit Freedoms Bill that will give legislative powers to remove or amend retained EU law, ‘liberating’ us from the common area of democracy and the rule of law whose benefits we enjoyed for almost five decades.

"The UK government seems ready to unveil these sweeping measures, which will have profound consequences for the devolved governments, with next to no engagement, despite commitments to reset relationships with the devolved governments in the conclusions of the intergovernmental relations review.

Angus Robertson MSP has warned of further efforts to undermine devolution. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

"Any proposals to change the law in devolved areas must not take place without the consent of the Scottish Parliament."

In his letter, the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central also said the “simple truth of the matter” was that there has been a “profound absence” of benefits as a result of Brexit. On the contrary, he said, the “damage, delays, and dislocation” caused by leaving the EU were “all too evident.”

He went on: “We know that Scotland’s total trade with the EU fell by 24 per cent in the year to September 2021 compared to the equivalent period in 2019, while Scotland’s trade with non-EU countries fell by 16 per cent over the same period.

“Despite claims that the UK government will cut red tape following the EU exit, Brexit has been the direct cause of trade friction, additional checks and bureaucracy and increased administration costs.”

A message from the editor: