Portugal will be put on the amber list from next Tuesday

The country will now be moved to the amber travel list on Tuesday following the UK Government's latest review of international travel.

A full announcement is now expected later after the decision was made during a meeting between the UK and devolved governments and following advice from the joint biosecurity centre.

It was placed on the green list at the first review on May 7, and has since seen a significant number of UK tourists since international leisure travel became legal on May 17.

The UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to make a statement later today.

Yesterday saw Portugal confirm a further 724 coronavirus cases and one death, compared to 4,420 cases in the UK.

However, Portugal has a much smaller population, with around 10.17 million people compared to 66.8 million in the UK.

It is also understood no new countries will be added to the green list.

The UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted earlier today it was right to be cautious.He said: "We've got to protect the progress that we've made here at home whilst of course allowing for travel when it's safe to do so. We've got to follow the data."

Leisure travel is allowed to amber destinations, but discouraged by the government.

Arrivals from amber destinations are required to self-isolate for 10 days upon entering the country and then take two post-arrival PCR tests.