Port of Dover declares critical incident over queues leading to the ferry terminal

Car queue at the check-in at Dover Port in Kent as many families embark on getaways at the start of summer holidays for many schools in England and Wales. Staffing at French border control at the Port of Dover is "woefully inadequate" causing holidaymakers to be stuck in long queues, the Kent port said. Picture date: Friday July 22, 2022.

Holidaymakers booked on sailings from the Kent port reported being stuck in five-hour queues to complete border checks before they can check in for their ferry.

The Port has accused the French authorities of ruining the summer getaway for thousands of families.

Vehicles including HGVs, family camper vans and cars with bicycle racks are queuing through Dover town centre to reach the port, which has declared a “critical incident”, as police officers control the traffic flow around local roads and ensure roundabouts are clear.

Natalie Elphicke, Tory MP for Dover, claimed French border officers “didn’t turn up for work”.

Ms Elphicke said there has been “weeks of preparation” for this week by the Port, the Department for Transport and Kent Resilience Forum, and “much work with French counterparts too”.

She went on: “Despite all this, French border officers didn’t turn up for work at the passport controls as needed. This has caused massive delays.

“More French officers are reported to be arriving. It’s vital that the French passports controls are fully staffed during this peak holiday period.”

It is one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer this week.

Passengers embarking on cross-Channel sailings from Dover must pass through French border checks before they can board a ferry.

The port said in a statement it has made “significant investment” to increase its capacity, and shared traffic volume forecasts “in granular detail with the French authorities”.

It went on: “Regrettably, the PAF (police aux frontieres) resource has been insufficient and has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a smooth first weekend of the peak summer getaway period.

“Knowing we are now in a new world of post-Brexit and Covid checks, we worked to increase interim French border control booths by 50% and have improved traffic systems in order to build in resilience and capacity in time for the summer."

Doug Bannister told BBC Radio Kent the port had been "badly let down" by the French border controls.

He said they were "insufficiently resourced" in France and working slower than normal, leading to delays of up to five hours.

One traveller took to social media writing: "I'm booked onto 8am ferry from Dover and it's total gridlock. Moved 50 metres per hour.

"At this rate it'll be 34 hours before I get to the port.

Delays at Dover are causing tourist and freight traffic to be stuck on gridlocked roads in the area.

Ferry operator P&O Ferries has advised passengers: "There are currently queues in excess of four hours to reach the border controls.

"Our check-in remains free flowing and once you reach us, we will put you on the first available sailing.

"Please arrive prepared for a prolonged wait. Carry snacks and additional water with you."

Avon and Somerset Police warned motorists that “slow-moving roadblocks” are planned on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38 on Friday morning.

An image posted on Facebook group Fuel Price Stand Against Tax suggests demonstrations will be held “nationwide”, including in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester.