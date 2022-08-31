Poorest Scots 15 times more likely to die from drug misuse last year

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual ‘Scotland’s Population’ report, published by the National Records of Scotland, also states the poorest were 5.6 times more likely to die due to alcohol.

The figures for drugs deaths are an increase compared to the early 2000s when poorer communities were 10 times more likely to die from drug misuse, however the equivalent figure for alcohol deaths has decreased from a high of 8.7 in 2002.

The report also states that Scotland will have a “smaller and older” population by 2045, with the country’s population projected to fall in the next decade, starting in 2029.

This is due to growth from migration no longer offsetting the growing gaps between births and deaths.

Half of Scotland’s local authority areas will decline in population over the next decade, the NRS state.

There will also be fewer children (down 22 per cent), more pensioners (up 21 per cent) and a small decrease in the number of people of working age (down two per cent).

Julie Ramsay, statistician and head of vital events for NRS, said: “Mortality rates are about twice as high in the most deprived areas compared with the least deprived. But for some specific causes of death, we see much larger inequalities.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has promised to tackle soaring drug death figures.

"For example, people in the most deprived areas of Scotland are more than 15 times as likely to die from drug misuse as those in the least deprived areas.

“That ratio has increased over the past two decades. In the early 2000s, those in the most deprived areas were around 10 times as likely to have a drug misuse death as those in the least deprived areas. In the last year, the gap has narrowed slightly.”

