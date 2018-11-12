Poll: Two-thirds of voters back second EU referendum

Two-thirds of people across the UK now back a second referendum on Brexit, new polling shows.

And even a slim majority of Leave voters want to see a second vote on the country’s EU departure, according to a Populus poll of 8,154 people UK-wide.

Picture: Getty Images

The poll has been hailed as a “ground-breaking moment” in the campaign for a second referendum, while Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said the option of campaigning for a second referendum remains on the table.

It shows that 65 per cent of people across the UK now back a ‘final say’ vote on the Brexit deal, with 52 per cent of Leave voters in favour.

Among respondents in Scotland, 69 per cent of people back a final say – with support at 85 per cent among SNP voters. There was a weighted sample of 709 in Scotland.

Scottish Labour MP and Best for Britain champion Ian Murray, said: “This is a pivotal moment in the Brexit saga. It is now clear that the huge majority of the British public are in favour of a people’s vote, with Leave voters also recognising how badly Theresa May has handled the negotiations.”

Best for Britain chief executive Eloise Todd said: “This poll is a ground-breaking moment in the campaign to bring about a people’s vote. For the first time people who voted to leave in 2016 want a vote on the final deal.”

Mrs Thornberry said: “All the options remain on the table and we would campaign for there to be a people’s vote.”